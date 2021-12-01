Uganda: Police Guard Shot Dead En Route to Judge's Home

Police in Soroti City is investigating circumstances under which a policeman was murdered and subsequent robbery of his gun on Tuesday.

The deceased policeman identified as Sgt Emuria Gideon, was reportedly shot dead at about 7pm by unknown assailants, at Maroon quarters, while heading for his guard duties, at the residence of Justice Alex Makayi Ajiji, of Gulu High Court.

"Our standby and rapid teams responded to the incident and cordoned off the scene, which was thoroughly documented. We in addition reviewed the facts surrounding the incident and a serious manhunt for the suspects has already begun, based on the available leads," Mr Oscar Ageca, the Kyoga East Police spokesperson said in statement released Wednesday morning.

"Although the motive of the assailants is not yet determined, we believe this was a targeted murder," Mr Ageca further noted.

The judiciary through its public relations office said the judge was away in Nebbi District when the incident happened.

"We have learnt of an unfortunate incident where an unidentified assailant attacked a police guard at the Judge's residence in Soroti, grabbed his gun and shot him dead," the statement read.

"We commiserate together with the family of the deceased police officer. Police has commenced Investigations into the incident; we shall endeavor to keep you updated," they said.