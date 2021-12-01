Tanzania: Forest Conservation Earns Katavi Residents 2bn/

RESIDENTS of Tanganyika District in Katavi Region have a reason to smile as they expect to earn over 2bn/- from forest conservation mid next fiscal year.

The beneficiaries are residents from three wards comprising eight villages in Tanganyika District who last fiscal year, earned over 1.3bn/- from forest conservation.

Tanganyika District Commissioner, Onesmo Buswelo disclosed the good news recently to the Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Professor Palamagamba, shortly after visiting and inspecting the ongoing construction of district court buildings which at foundation level at the hilly area overlooking the small town of Majalila in Tanganyika District.

Prof Kabudi was in the Katavi region where he inaugurated the registration system of birth for under five for Katavi and Rukwa regions.

The event was held at Kashato Primary School ground here in Mpanda municipality, Katavi region. Prof Kabudi heaped praises to citizens of Tanganyika District for forest conservation and subsequently, they will earn over 2.0bn/- from the carbon emission trade.

"I'm thrilled and overwhelmed to witness this beautiful greenish colour covering almost the whole area of Tanganyika District; surely it is possible due to well-done job of the citizens here on forest conservation" added Prof Kabudi.

The minister urged villagers to continue conserving forests emphasising carbon offset trade depends on conserving the environment and forests.

Additionally, the Tanganyika District Council (TDC) Executive Director, Juma Shaban briefed the minister that last fiscal year citizens from the precincts earned over 1.3bn/- from forest conservation.

"Last fiscal year, citizens from three wards comprise of right villages were able to sell 231,580 metric tonnes from carbon set off trade to Carbon Tanzania" explained the DED.

Carbon Tanzania is a firm that measures the amount of carbon dioxide emissions produced in various ways, including protecting forests and planting new trees in specified precincts. For instance, protecting one tree equals or offsetting one metric ton of carbon.

According to the available latest report out of earned over 1.3bn/- every eight villages from three wards earned over 130m/- The beneficiary eight villages including Katuma, Mpembe, Kipanga, Lwefa, Msese, Lugonesi, Bujombe from three wards of Mwese, Kasekese and Katuma in Tanganyika District. Such a success story was made possible after eight villages entered a contract with Carbon Tanzania.

The Carbon Tanzania is a firm that protects forests by working with communities and the government to realise the economic value of their forests.