Tanzania: Tpdf Warns On Scammers Tricking Job Seekers

The Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) has sent a strong warning to fraudsters who are illegally cashing in after lying to job seekers that they can assist them to get employment opportunities in the army.

TPDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Gaudentius Ilonda said on Tuesday that there were some unscrupulous people defrauding young people who want to join the army by using the names of government officials and the army.

"Some scammers who are not TPDF personnel have been deceiving young people on military recruitment by demanding a certain amount of money... Some scammers have gone further using military leader names...worse enough they are using the name of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF)," he said.

"Recently, the government has announced job opportunities for the youth to join the army, now scammers who use the military's name have already started defrauding citizens," he said.

Describing scammers' modus operandi, the spokesperson said the fugitive book lodges and gathering youths while pocketing money from them with the promise to recruit them but left there without knowing where the conman went.

"There is no chance of joining the Army using the bribe... those who commit and engage in such acts should know that it is not acceptable and I urged them to stop immediately," he warned.

He urged the people to cooperate with TPDF to expose scams and all unscrupulous people by reporting to security agencies including the Police Force or the army to put an end to such misconduct.