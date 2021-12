The Tema Open Draughts Championship will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Tema Community 5 Taxi Station, near old Aponkyi Clinic.

Featuring some of the nation's finest 'hands' in the sport, the Farmers Day thriller has lots of prizes at stake.

Top players expected to participate in the one-day event, include Kickway, Addae, Ortega, Stephen, and Abu National.

The rest are Arday, Darling, Lankai, Akwadaa, Tei (Akwadaa's son) Derrick, Iddi, and Papa Kyei among others.