Ghana: KAB-FAM CEO Wins Ghana's Most Respected CEO Award

Mr. Charles Antwi-Boahen, Chief Executive Officer of KAB-FAM GHANA LIMITED, the biggest indigenous Electronics Company in Ghana, has once again added another coveted award to his trophy cabinet this year. The astute businessman was crowned Ghana's Most Respected CEO in the Retail/Shopping Centre category in the 4th Ghana Industry CEO Awards held on Saturday 27th November, 2021 at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra.

The 2021 Ghana Industry CEO Awards was the fourth of an annual awards scheme organized by The Business Executive Magazine Limited and aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the most outstanding Chief Executives in corporate Ghana across a wide range of sectors. Awardees included CEOs of both private and public sector corporations and institutions.

According to the organizers, awardees were selected by the Ghanaian public who first nominated CEOs for shortlisting, following verification of the nominations, and who subsequently voted for the shortlisted nominees through a FREE online voting platform with those receiving the highest votes in each category being declared the winners by the scheme's Official Validation Partners. This year's edition saw the entry of over three (3) million nominations with close to 500 being shortlisted for public voting.

Mr. Antwi-Boahen and his company KAB-FAM GHANA LIMITED have over a short period of 7 years after commencement of operations, grown to become a giant in the Electronics Retail Sector in Ghana becoming serial award winners sweeping Eleven (11) distinguished awards so far this year.

Mr. Antwi-Boahen has won Six (6) awards so far this year and they include Ghana's Most Respected CEO, Retail/Shopping Centre Award 2021 (Ghana Industry CEO Awards 2021); Outstanding Young Personality of The Year Award 2020 (Made In Ghana Awards 2021); Honorary Fellowship to The Governance and Business Boardroom 2021; Most Outstanding Father of the Year, Entrepreneurship (Ghana Father's Day Awards 2021); Outstanding Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2020 (Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards 2021); and International Business Achievers Award 2021 (Swiss School of Business & Management).

The Five (5) awards won by KAB-FAM so far this year include Most Popular Electronics Retail Brand of The Year 2020 (Global Business Quality Awards 2021); Outstanding Ghanaian-Owned Retail Brand of The Year Award 2020 (Made in Ghana Awards 2021); Outstanding Company of The Year Award, Retail & Electronics (National Governance & Business Leadership Awards 2021); Best Home Appliances Company of The Year 2021 (Ghana Business Standard Awards 2021); and Outstanding Electronics Retail Outlet of The Year 2021 (Ghana International Products Awards 2021).