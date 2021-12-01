Ghana: GTF Pres Lartey Otu Earns 7th Dan Black Belt

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF)President, Mr. Frederick Lartey Otu has earned a seventh Dan Black Belt promotion.

That positions him as the highest Dan Black Belt holder in Ghana.

It comes few months after his election to the Africa Taekwondo Council which he will serve for four years.

Speaking to the Times Sports after receiving the honour, Mr. Otu, a Senior Customs Officer of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) said it was a big plus for Ghana and the sport.

As part of the requirement for the award, participants that took part in the promotional test held in Cote d'Ivoire and organised by World Taekwondo for African Black Belt holders submitted thesis and demonstration of offensive and defensive forms, Poomsae (assembly forms), and sparring.

It was supervised by the Grand Master Kim Young Tae (9th Dan Black Belt), together with a team from the World TaekwondoHeadquarters (Kukkiwon).

"This is an opportunity a number of Black Belt holders in Ghana and Africa have been looking for. As the only 7th Dan holder, I would share my knowledge with the others in our bid to develop the sport to the very top.

Mr. Otu received his first Dan Taekwondo Black Belt in 1986 and rose through the ranks and promoted to 6th Dan Taekwondo Black Belt in 2013.

Requirement for 7th Dan includes practice for a minimum of six years, writing of thesis, four Poomsae (Pyeongwon, Sipjin, Jitae, and Chonkwon).

Participants must also have attended the 39th International Taekwondo Referee Seminar in Johannesburg, South Africa in 1999 and passed the proscribed examination to become an International Referee. Rose through the ranks from P Class, 3rd Class, 2nd Class, 1st Class, and currently H Class.

Currently, Mr. Otu holds the office of the Vice President of the Ghana Paralympic Committee and 2nd Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

He was a special guest at the commissioning of the new huge Taekwondo Sports and Culture Centre in Abidjan on November 28 and participated in the first African Taekwondo Union meeting after his re-election as an Executive Council Member.