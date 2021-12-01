Ghana: Alhaji Pangasur Eyes Executive Position On New GBF Board

Abdullah Pangasur Issaka, Managing Director of freight forwarding and logistics company, Freight Consult, has submitted completed forms to contest for an Executive Board Member position of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) at its December 18 Elective Congress.

But before occupying the position, the astute businessman is already advanced with plans for construction to begin on a multi-purpose training school for boxers in Ghana.

It will be modelled on the football academy system which has massively benefited many African countries.

An enthusiast and financier of former world champions Isaac 'Royal Storm'Dogboe and Joseph 'King Kong' Agbeko and some boxing clubs, Alhaji Pangasur has told the Times Sports he was not doing this because of his bid for the GBF post.

"Rather, I envisage it's the best avenue to really tap into Ghana's huge reservoir of boxing talent, develop them by teaching modern techniques and tactics and Ghana could be winning multiple medals in future Olympics as well as world titles."

"That's why I have planned to build an academy strictly to teach and train boxers. It will be like boarding school with dormitories and classrooms; that's the legacy I want to leave for Ghana boxing," Alhaji Pangasur disclosed.

Alhaji Pangansur said land has already been secured for the modern edifice to be installed with modern facilities and infrastructure to house potential students.

"Everything is in place, we already have the land somewhere around Shai Osudoku Hills. We will scout for young potentials all over Ghana and recruit a set number to the school every year.

"We won't charge them any fees, everything will be free. All they have to do is be disciplined and focused, if you are not disciplined we will sack you because I believe discipline is key for success in not just sports but life in general.

Alhaji Pangasur believes working in partnership with the governing body of amateur and juvenile boxing in this country will be for the good of everyone, hence the decision to get on board the GBF.

"I want to contribute to the progress of Ghana boxing because of the passion and belief I have in the sport," Alhaji Pangasur said after submitting the forms to the GBF General Secretary, Patrick Anyidoho Cofie at the Accra Sports Stadium.