Eritrea Participated At 8th Ministerial Conference of FOCAC

Eritrea's senior delegation composed of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Head of PFDJ Economic Affairs, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, participated at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Dakar, Senegal from 29-30 November.

The 8th Ministerial Conference of FOCAC was held under the theme "Deepening the Sino-African Partnership and Promoting Sustainable Development to Build a China-Africa Community with Shared Future in the New Era"

The Agenda was to evaluate the implementation of the follow-up actions of the 2018 Beijing Summit and the Situation of China-Africa solidarity against Covid-19, and plan the direction of China-Africa relations in the next three years and beyond.

On the margins of the FOCAC Ministerial Conference, Foreign Minister Osman Saleh met with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wangi Yi, while Mr. Hagos also held further discussions with the Chinese Minister of Commerce, Mr. Wang Wentao; and, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr. Deng Li.

In all the discussions, the two sides underlined the imperative of bolstering multilateralism; their opposition to interference in internal affairs of sovereign States, and the use of unilateral coercive measures. They also agreed to further expand their bilateral economic cooperation.