Eritrea: Seminar to Nationals in Israel

Asmara, 30 November 2021 - Nationals residing in Israel conducted a seminar on 27 November focusing on the objective situation in the homeland as well as regional developments.

At the seminar in which hundreds of nationals took part, the Charge d'Affairs at the Embassy of Eritrea in Israel, Mr. Solomon Kinfe, gave an extensive briefing on the overall resilience program being conducted and role of nationals abroad, and on the external interventions that are hampering regional peace and cooperative developments as well as on the integrated effort being undertaken in foiling the conspiracies being encountered.

Participants on their part, indicating that they realize that the challenges being encountered in the region are caused by external interventions, condemned the unjust and unlawful unilateral sanctions the US administration has declared on Eritrea.

The nationals further expressed conviction to reinforce organizational capacity and resilience to foil the external conspiracies against Eritrea and strengthen contribution for the successful implementation of national programs.

In related news, nationals residing in Calgary and Saskatoon, Canada conducted a meeting on reinforcing their organizational capacity and thereby strengthening participation for the successful implementation of the national development drives.

The nationals have also organized memorial services on the passing away of veteran freedom fighters Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, PFDJ Secretary, and Brig. General Negash Tesfatsion.