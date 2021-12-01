Tanzania's Airspace Safest in Region

Tanzania has the safest airspace in the region, if the state-of-the-art radars installed at the country's major airports is anything to go by.

The East African nation boasts of modern and advanced aviation equipment in securing the airspace, according to an aviation expert.

In an interview with the 'Daily News' at the weekend, an Air Navigation Engineer with the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority(TCAA), Engineer James Mjema revealed that Topsky product fitted at the country's major airports was the most advanced Air Traffic Management system and surveillance system in the world.

"We could be having the safest airspace in the region in Topsky radars," observed the Engineer on the sidelines of a radar inspection tour at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

According to Engineer Mjema, Tanzania uses Topsky, which is designed and built by Thales Group, a France-based Aerospace company, while both Kenya and Uganda use EUROCAT, which is a predecessor of Topsky.

"Such air traffic control systems enhance surveillance coverage range from increased safety, full utilisation of the airspace, less workload for controllers and pilots, as well as aircraft fuel efficiency resulting in less engine emissions," opined the TCAA official.

The TopSky advanced technology have since been deployed at Songwe, Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), KIA and Mwanza.

It also covers both Arusha Airport and Abeid Amani Karume International Airport.

According to Thales, TopSky-ATC EFS (Electronic Flight Strip) replaces paper strips, taking track of every flight, allowing Tanzanian Air traffic controllers to monitor safely and efficiently from a touchscreen real-time data updates and contributes to data sharing for collaborative decision-making.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thales TopSky - ATC monitors control more than 80 per cent of African airspace.

Operations of such a system are said to enable more efficiency in managing revenue collection obtained from aircraft movements data base.

Earlier, TCAA-KIA Acting Civil Aviation Manager, Paul Mrema said KIA had put in place Voice Communication, Navigational aids and Surveillance radar.

He added that it was TCAA's mission to ensure safety, security and regularity of civil aviation in Tanzania through effective oversight, provision of efficient air navigation services and training while maintaining quality, protecting the environment and safeguarding the interest of stakeholders.

The equipment also enables controllers to manage variations that can impact air traffic control decisions at any time, such as traffic volume and weather changes.