Tanzania: 140 MPs Heading for EALA Games

OVER 140 Tanzania Parliamentary members and staff are under intensive training ready for the forth-coming East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Inter-Parliamentary Games.

The annual games that rotate from East African Community (EAC) member countries is scheduled to start from December 5th to 17th this year in Arusha.

Tanzania Bunge Club Chairman Abbas Tarimba told the 'Daily News' over the weekend that the team's preparation for the event is in top gear.

Tarimba confirmed that the Tanzania delegation to the Arusha games has about 140 players who will represent the country in various sports disciplines.

"Preparation is on top gear, most of the team's members are camped in Dodoma for the training.

"We are working hard in the preparation just to ensure that we bring competitive teams that will conquer the games," he said.

Adding, he said players are doing well in practice and looking forward to the stiff battle of games honors.

Tarimba named sports discipline that Bunge team will contest in this year games include golf whose players have camped at Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) Lugalo Golf Club of Dar es Salaam.

The golf team which is under Captain Neema Mgaya while one of key players Damas Ndumbaro a Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism will look to outsmart other competitors.

Ndumbaro is one of the important players who can play more than three sports and will be added value to the Bunge team this time around.

The last event was held in Kampala in 2019.

In the list there also is netball that one of the star players is the Former Tanzanian First Lady, Salma Kikwete and Deputy Minister of Lands and Human Settlement Development Angelina Mabula.

Other sports are athletes on which Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania Tulia Ackson expects and Esther Matiko to steal a show, darts, volleyball, basketball, and tug-of-war.

Also in the list at top team soccer will be ready but only miss the service of former Bunge Sports Club Captain William Ngeleja.

Tarimba stressed that the team will travel to Arusha in a group while the first one is expected to depart tomorrow and the last one will arrive a day before the event.

Among others, the games hosted by EALA, aims at strengthening integration amongst members through sports.