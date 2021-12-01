Tanzania: Yanga, Azam Face Tough Premier League Test

YOUNG Africans and Azam will be yawning for victories as they face Mbeya Kwanza and Mtibwa Sugar in two of three major Premier League fixtures today.

The other tense game is pegged at Karume Stadium in Musoma where Biashara United welcome Polisi Tanzania as the race for maximum points in the seventh round of the league escalates in various playing venues.

However, Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya will be the centre of attraction as hosts Mbeya Kwanza will be eager to create a record of becoming the first team this term to deprive Yanga all the three points.

It will be an entertaining match to witness putting in mind that Mbeya Kwanza have been solid when playing at their home turf where they are yet to suffer defeat despite succumbing to a 2-1 loss to Tanzania Prisons in their last game at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

This means if they lose, it will be their first home setback in the ongoing campaign as such; here is where the toughest part of the clash originates as each team is ready to pocket the vital triumph.

Mbeya Kwanza Head Coach Harerimana Haruna said all his players are fit and looking forward to the game while insisting that the league is tough as such, they need to thoroughly prepare before facing their opponents.

"We are going to approach Yanga with much caution as they are a big team with well experienced players but we are too in the premier league meaning that we are also a big club as such, our focus is on this game," he said.

Elsewhere, at Karume Stadium, hosts Biashara United will be looking to get back to the winning format as they dropped two essential points following a 1-1 draw against Dodoma Jiji in their previous duel.

They have seven points garnered in their past six matches and it has been a bumpy ride for them so far in the contest hence this is the best opportunity to gather the required rhythm.

For Polisi Tanzania, they head into the match on back foot after losing their previous battle 1-0 to Coastal Union at their Ushirika Stadium in Moshi which saw them falling to fifth place with 10 points in the bag.

It was a big blow to them as they aim to re-sharpen their swords and start causing trouble to each opponent who comes at their sight.

The last fixture on the day will unfold under floodlights at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam where hosts Azam have a big test to pass as they take on struggling Mtibwa Sugar which are yet to taste league victory of the campaign.

The Chamazi based giants lost their recent match 2-1 to KMC at Uhuru Stadium hence this is another weighing platform for the team's trainer George Lwandamina to negotiate to safety his ship as far as the race towards the championship is concerned.

On the other hand, his counterpart for Mtibwa Sugar Joseph Omog will also be targeting to stamp his first success at the helm of the club to cast out the win-less demon which has gripped them throughout their played six matches.