Kenya: Comedian Eric Omondi Vows to 'Finish' Konshens Music Career

Jamaican artist Garfield Delano Spence aka Konshens' public desire to perform in Kenya on New Year's Eve appears to have rubbed comedian Eric Omondi the wrong way.

Omondi appeared to retaliate, by claiming on social media that Kenyan artists are not appreciated enough locally as compared to their international colleagues.

And then, Omondi recently discovered that his name was part of a remix by Konshens.

The artist has remixed one of the biggest Kenyan Amapiano songs "Danger Dinji" By Movaz & Brandy Maina, and in the snippet shared on social media by HomeBoyz breakfast show presenters Gmoney and Charlie, Konshens is heard referencing Eric Omondi. "Tell Every ghetto youth make this money, no play around don't take this funny... .no joky joky ERIC Omondi," the singer appears to say.

Eric Omondi took this to heart and received it as a diss from the 'Hard drive' crooner and in response, the comedian shared his sentiments on social media saying, "Nimeskia ati @konshens amenitupia DISS TRACK. let me hit the Studio. I am about to DROP and DELIVER a CAREER ENDING Diss TRACK... He will not RECOVER. Its ON!!!!" Konshens responded to the post saying, "Wait u feel that's a diss? i thought u were a comedian it says so in ur bio. Oh no."

Emphasizing his point, the comedian further stated that Konshens should apologize before releasing his follow-up diss track. "My brother @konshens why are you PANICKING??? Just sit back and wait for Me to FINISH You with ONE TRACK!!! Am already in the STUDIO. You have Strictly 45 Minutes to Apologise before I DROP the BOMB," posted the comedian, to which Konshens responded, "A comedian after all."

True to his words, Eric shortly after, posted a video in which he claps back at the Jamaican artist which apparently Konshens took lightly, and responded with laughing emojis.