Seychelles: 6th Suspect in Case of Missing $50 Million Is Ordered Held By Seychelles Supreme Court

A sixth suspect in the case of the missing $50 million in government funds was remanded by the Seychelles Supreme court on Monday.

The high-profile civilian who was arrested a little before 11 am at her residence on Friday, November 26 will reappear before the Supreme Court of Seychelles on December 10.

The 63-year-old woman is suspected of being involved in the laundering of $50 million that was granted to the Seychelles' government by the United Arab Emirates in 2002. The fund was transferred to a bank account of the Seychelles Marketing Board (SMB), now the Seychelles Trading Company (STC), in a Baroda bank in England.

The case was brought to court by the Anti-Corruption Commission of Seychelles (ACCS). According to the attorney of the commission, Tony Juliette, a sum exceeding $700,000 was credited into an Australian account in the name of the suspect in four different transactions from an account fully controlled by the prime suspect in the case. These transactions were carried out between January 2007 and November 2010.

The defence outlined in court that the suspect's Australian bank account was being operated by a proxy in Australia, and as such the suspect had no control over the account during that time period. Justice Rony Govinden, the presiding judge in the case, outlined that this matter remains to be determined.

The prosecution further outlined that during the search at the suspects' residence, government records were discovered.

Govinden dismissed the defence attorney's request for bail based on the grounds that the charges are serious. He cited her relationship with Seychelles' former President Albert Rene, his assets and financial interest, her wealth and influence, the sensitivity of the investigation and incriminating evidence found at her residence.

The five other suspects in the case will be back in court on December 3.