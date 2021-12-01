Egypt: 6th Round of Union for Mediterranean Forum Backs Int'l, Regional Efforts in Support of Libyan Political Process

30 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Sixth Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) has expressed support for international and regional efforts to back a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process under the UN auspices.

The process should lead to a political solution to the Libyan crisis on the basis of the Libyan road map and relevant UNSC resolutions, including 2570 and 2571, according to a final statement issued at the end of the meeting of UfM foreign ministers in Barcelona.

This solution should preserve the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya, stop all foreign interference, and achieve national reconciliation, sustainable peace and stability, read the statement.

The statement stressed the importance of holding presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24, and the need to implement the October 23, 2020 ceasefire agreement, including agreed upon comprehensive Action Plan resulting in the complete withdrawal of all foreign forces, foreign fighters, and mercenaries from the Libyan territories.

