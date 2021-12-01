Egypt: Terras Affirms Importance of Cooperation With Russia in Defense Industries

Chairman of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) Abdel Moneim Al-Tarras emphasized the importance of bolstering cooperation with Russia to boost local manufacturing and transfer modern technology in defense industries, as well as to exchange relevant expertise.

Terras made the remarks during talks he held on Tuesday with representatives of Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport on the sidelines of the Egypt Defense Expo (EDEX 2021), held from November 29 to December 2.

The meeting touched on means of promoting bilateral cooperation in several areas of defense industries, as well as exchanging expertise and training human cadres in accordance with state-of-the-art digital training systems.

Egypt Today