Egypt to Host 14th General Conference of ICESCOO on 8-9 December

Egypt will host the 14th General Conference of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) on 8-9 December 2021 under the auspices of President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, ICESCO said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 51-member international non-profit organisation operating under the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is holding its 14th General Conference with the participation of 49 states.

Egypt is hosting the organisation's general conference for the first time ever. The country will also host the 42nd session of the organisation's executive council on 6 December.

ICESCO's general conference is held every four years in the presence of representatives from member states, including ministers of education and higher education. The conference is aimed at setting the general policies of the organisation and supervising its work.

Delegation heads from member states will deliver speeches during the general conference to review their countries' efforts in the fields of education, science, and culture, ICESCO said.

In September, the Egyptian government vowed to secure all possible means to ensure the success of the general conference and the executive council session.

Founded in 1979, the Morocco-based ISESCO has been dedicated to promoting cooperation among Islamic states in science, education, culture and communication.

Ahram Online