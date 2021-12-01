Egypt: FM Organizes Tour for Latin American Ambassadors in Al Galala City

The Foreign Ministry organized on Tuesday a tour for Latin American Ambassadors in Al Galala city to brief them on Egypt's national projects launched during the past years.

The measure is part of the ministry's efforts to promote tourism and investment as well as increase of trade exchange with Latin American states.

The tour covered visits to marble and ceramics factories and well as tourist facilities in the city, said assistant foreign minister for Latin American affairs Ashraf Monir.

Al Galala City is a planned city in northeast Egypt. It lies on Northern Galala Plateau on the western side of the Gulf of Suez. The city represents one of several ambitious urban development projects of the government.

Egypt Today