Egypt, Qatar Discuss Promoting Bilateral Cooperation in Sports

30 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi discussed on Tuesday 30/11/2021 with his Qatari counterpart Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali means of promoting bilateral cooperation in the coming stage.

The move came during their meeting in the Qatari capital Doha, where Sobhi attended the opening of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 that is held from November 30 to December 18 with the participation of 16 teams from across the Arab world.

The meeting tackled future visions as regards activating cooperation between the Egyptian and Qatari sides on youth programs, investment in sports, the development of sports infrastructure, and benefiting from the organizational experience Egypt has in hosting major international tournaments.

Sobhi asserted Cairo's keenness to boost relations and cooperation with Doha through a set of joint programs and projects that will be agreed upon in the coming stage.

