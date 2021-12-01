Tunisia: Coronavirus - Nabeul Logs One More Death, 33 Additional Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — A 63-year-old man died from coronavirus in the delegation of Kélibia (Governorate of Nabeul). This takes fatality numbers from the pandemic to 1,442 in the governorate of Nabeul, local director of preventive health Omar Sellimi told TAP.

Moreover, 33 more COVID-19 cases, from 381 laboratory tests carried out, have been detected in the governorate over the past 24 hours, said the same source.

Therefore, the total infection cases recorded in the governorate of Nabeul since the spread of the pandemic has reached 50,497, including 48,699 recoveries.

Currently, the governorate of Nabeul has 355 active cases. Fourteen patients were COVID are residing in local hospitals, said the same source.