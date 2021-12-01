Liberia: Prime Business Africa's Seeds 5, Set to Address AfCFTA Opportunities for Startups

30 November 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

ANAMBRA STATE, Nigeria, November 30, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-In its quest to contribute to economic development in society, Prime Business Africa (PBA), an independent multimedia organisation, is set to organize the fifth edition of its monthly webinar on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, this time, focusing on the risks and opportunities inherent in the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) on business start-ups.

AfCFTA, which was launched on January 1, 2021, is an economic integration initiative aimed at engendering robust industrial development of Africa by allowing free trade and enterprise cooperation among 54 countries of the continent across sectors.

The PBA's Socio-Economic and Entrepreneurship Development Series (SEEDS) is a monthly programme that rallies experts from different sectors of the economy to hold illuminating discourse on critical 21st century issues affecting African economies, such as skill acquisition, financial inclusion, business development, governance, and general insights on economic opportunities both in public and private sector.

To discuss the theme, "AfCFTA and Business Startups in Africa: The Risks, The Opportunities," the webinar will have Nze Chidi Duru, Chairman of Grand Towers Limited as Lead Speaker.

Other speakers are: West African Regional Director for Foundation, Dr Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye, International development strategist and co-founder, Lekki Peninsula College, Dr Bunmi Oyinsan, and Founder/CEO Social Lender, Faith Adesemowo.

The session will be moderated by Ambassador Eloho Otobo, who is on the Board of Directors of Newstide Publications Limited, publishers of Prime Prime Business Africa.

Join the event virtually at 5 pm West African Time via: Zoom - https://tinyurl.com/PBASEEDS5 ; YouTube - https://youtu.be/qxBfBEk9tlo

The webinar will be hosted by Publisher/Editor-Chief of Prime Business Africa, Dr Marcel Mbamalu, who is also the CEO of Newstide Publications.

The last SEEDS, which was the fourth edition, focused on business recovery in the post-COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, and was held on October 26.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Prime Business.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

Read the original article on New Dawn.

