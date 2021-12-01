South Africa: Multimillion Rand World Cup Tender Corruption Case Postponed

30 November 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The R47 million fraud and corruption case related to the procurement of goods and services for KwaZulu-Natal police during the 2010 World Cup has been postponed in the Durban High Court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Investigative Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the postponement is to allow the state to "provide further particulars" to the ten accused in the case.

Seboka said the NPA is expected to oppose an application by one of the accused, Toshan Panday, to have his bail conditions relaxed.

"That matter will be heard by a separate judge on a date still to be determined. The state will bring a counter application for the cancellation of his bail," Seboka said.

Panday, together with close family members and some members of the police are accused of colluding to funnel tenders to companies associated with him in exchange for gratifications.

"Panday's family is accused of being party to a common purpose with Toshan and other to defraud SAPS through their association with entities which were used to score lucrative contracts from SAPS.

"The policemen in this matter face accusations of colluding with Panday to receive contracts from KZN police. The group faces charges of racketeering, fraud, corruption and money laundering," Seboka said.

