Kenyatta Pleads With Kenyans to Get Vaccinated as 50% Vaccines Remain Unused

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta says 50 percent of COVID-19 vaccines in the country remain unused and has urged Kenyans to get the jab to cushion themselves against the virus.

Kenyatta was speaking Tuesday while delivering his 2021 State of the Nation Address during a joint session of the National Assembly and the Senate on Tuesday where he called on Kenyans to take a personal initiative to enable the government surpass the December 25 target of inoculating 10 million people.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are in stock across our country and in all our counties and already with a daily average rate of over 100, 000 vaccinations, we have a much a smaller target to meet within the next 25 days. I therefore once again call on all Kenyans to rally under the call of 25 days to Christmas to secure their vaccinations,” he said.

The Head of State further urged Kenyans to be vigilant in the wake of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant that has led to border closures affecting countries from Southern Africa.

President Kenyatta said that at least 7. 1 million people had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country by the end of November.

The rallying call comes even as countries tighten their containment measures against the new COVID-19 strain which now threatens to paralyze the global economy.

The Omicron strain was detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong and carries 32 mutations prompting some countries like Britain, the US, Canada, Israel and the European Union to suspend travel from South African countries.

“This new variant profile as for now remains unknown, it is therefore better to err on the side of caution by receiving our vaccinations, we will have played our part in securing not only our own lives but also in protecting the lives of those round us,” he said.

Vaccine maker Moderna warned Tuesday that the existing COVID-19 vaccinations will struggle against the Omicron vaccine.

African countries have condemned the knee-jerk reactions by European nations to close borders to countries affected by the new variant, with President Kenyatta saying it is not a solution to fighting the virus.

On Tuesday, the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) condemned travel bans imposed by several countries on South Africa and other African countries following the discovery of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The KMPDU Secretary-General Dr. Davji Atellah said Tuesday that the travel ban is “immoral and discriminatory” to African countries.

“We want to repudiate the travel bans imposed by certain countries on South Africa and other African countries. This is immoral and discriminatory in African countries. This is not an African affair but a global affair. In fact, South Africa should be applauded for its effort. Nobody is safe till all of us are safe, so trying to isolate African countries will not solve the problem,” Atellah said.

Britain and the US have announced travel ban from Botswana, South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Zimbabwe in what they termed as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the new variant.

Canada, Israel and the European Union have also banned travel from South Africa, as more countries remain on high alert over the new strain.

Atellah stated that preliminary evidence suggests there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron as compared to other variants but the information is still limited.

“Studies are currently underway to better understand various aspects of Omicron by researchers across the globe. Viruses keep mutating hence the need for calmness as we seek to understand the new strain,” he added.