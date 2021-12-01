Zimbabwe: All Set for World Aids Day Celebrations

ZIMBABWE will today join the rest of the world in commemorating World Aids Day, with a national event being held at Chinhoyi University of Technology grounds.

Vice President and Health and Child Care Minister, General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired) is expected to officiate. The event runs for the second time under the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. It is being conducted under strict Covid-19 guidelines with only vaccinated and tested accessing the venue.

Testing and vaccination are also being done at the venue.

Speaking at the candle lighting memorial service yesterday evening, which was attended by various stakeholders including civil society organisations, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the province was ready to host the event.

"We are greatly honoured to host the 2021 World Aids Day commemorations.

This is an opportunity for our province to introspect on achievements and gaps in responding to HIV and AIDS. This year's theme reads: 'End Pandemics, End Inequalities, End AIDS'.

The theme calls for every Zimbabwean to prioritise not only HIV testing, but prevention of other pandemics such as Covid-19," she said in a speech read on her behalf by provincial development coordinator, Mr Josphat Jaji.

The event was dedicated to the life of Amai Elizabeth Satia, an HIV heroine who hailed from the province.

Various civil society organisations read their solidarity messages with the emphasis being put on people to join hands and resources despite race, culture and creed.