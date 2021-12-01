Namibia: Van Schalkwyk Is African Junior Champion

NAMIBIA's rising tennis star Connor van Schalkwyk achieved another milestone over the weekend when he won the African Closed under 18 Junior Championships for the first time.

Van Schalkwyk, who only turned 17 on Saturday, was competing against boys a year older, but that did not deter him as he went on a great run throughout the tournament which was held in Sousse, Tunisia.

Van Schalkwyk, who was seeded fourth for the tournament, beat Rayen Zribi of Tunisia 6-0, 6-4 in the first round and Prince Gandonou of Benin 6-4, 7-5 in the second.

In the quarterfinals he beat the eighth seeded Hamza El Amine of Morocco 6-2, 6-1, before beating the fifth seeded Wissam Abderrahman of Tunisia 7-6, 6-1 in the semifinals.

In the final, Van Schalkwyk came up against the third-seeded Yassine Dlimi of Morocco and won the match in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3 to win his first African Closed u18 title.

That victory came on the back of another successful run the previous week when he reached the final of a J2 tournament in Sousse.

In the first round he made a great comeback to beat the third seed, Mehdi Benchakroun of Morocco 6-7, 6-1, 6-1, before beating Patrick Schoen of Switzerland 6-0, 6-2 in the second round.

In the quarterfinals he beat the seventh seed, Constantinos Koshis of Cyprus in three sets, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6, before beating Ivan Sodan of Croatia 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.

In the final he went down in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4 to Mika Brunold of Switzerland.

His excellent performances over the past fortnight has seen him moving up 34 places on the world junior rankings to 76th in the world.

When the 18-year-old players exit the rankings next year, Van Schalkwyk is bound to move up even more and could then compete at some of the junior Grand Slam tournaments next year, according to Santie van der Walt of the Namibia Junior Tennis Association.

"Connor has been in great form and his world ranking is bound to rise even more next year. I know that he has already entered the Australian Open next year, but we will still have to wait and see if he will have to qualify or will be entered in the main draw," she said.

Van Schalkwyk and George Louw also represented Namibia in the Junior African Junior Team competition in Sousse where they were well set to reach the final before health issues scuppered their plans.

"The teams were level at one-all after Connor won his singles and George lost his singles. They, however, felt unwell after eating something and lost a close doubles match 7-5, 7-6. Later George had to withdraw from the third place play-off against Egypt, with the result that Namibia finished fourth in the team competition," Van der Walt said.

Namibia's u16 and u12 teams were also due to compete at the African Championships in Sousse, but the ban on flights to Qatar due to the new coronavirus variant, put paid to their hopes.

The u16 team had already left for Johannesburg, but after spending a night there, they had to return to Namibia on Monday.

The u12 team was due to leave for Tunisia this week, but they too, will now not be going anymore.

Meanwhile, another up-and-coming Namibian junior player, Israel Dowie has been in excellent form on the South African circuit after winning several titles over the past few months.

Dowie, who turned 11 on 26 October, recently won the u12 category at the South African Masters Tournament and is now the top ranked u12 player in South Africa.