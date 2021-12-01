Namibia: Murder Accused Siblings Make U-Turn On Bail Application

Walvis Bay — Murder suspects Azaan Madisia and Steven Mulundu have opted to not continue with their bail application in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court.

The two started the process last week Wednesday in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court through the use of affidavits, instead of appearing in front of a magistrate.

However, the siblings, who are accused of murdering Shannon Wasserfall between 10 April and October last year, this week told the court they will not be applying for bail at this stage anymore.

"They have decided to not continue with their bail application for now, and will rather wait for the prosecutor general's decision on their case," a court official said yesterday.

Madisia and Mulundu last month pleaded not guilty on all charges they are facing for the murder of Wasserfall.

Lawyer Albert Titus will represent Madisia, while Tanya Klazen represents Mulundu.

Madisia, who was arrested last year in October after the remains of Wasserfall were found buried in a shallow grave close to the Dunes Mall at Walvis Bay, is facing four charges, including murder, defeating the course of justice, fraud and theft.

Mulundu, on the other hand, faces two charges, including murder and defeating the course of justice.

He allegedly assisted his sister to move Wasserfall's remains and subsequently handed himself over for his involvement shortly after his sister's arrest.

Their case has been postponed to 3 March 2022.