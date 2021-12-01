Tunisia: Jerandi Warns Against "High" Risk of Pandemic and Its Impact On People

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi warned of the "high" risk of the coronavirus pandemic and its "serious" repercussions on the people of developing countries, pointing, in particular, to the "unprecedented" increase in the number of people threatened by famine and poverty.

During his participation in the 45th annual meeting of foreign ministers of the Group of 77 and China, Jerandi said in previous global crises, the countries of the South were the most affected by the economic and social repercussions.

"The coronavirus pandemic risks undermining all development efforts, widening disparities and inequalities and hindering economic recovery, especially in light of the exacerbation of the debt crisis," Jerandi was quoted as saying in a statement released Tuesday.

Jerandi stressed the urgent need to help countries overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and identify common solutions to revive economies and face other global scourges such as terrorism and climate change ...

In this regard, the Minister reiterated the call of President of the Republic, Kais Saied, since the beginning of the pandemic, to strengthen the mechanisms of international cooperation, by creating a new spirit of solidarity and mutual support.

"President Kais Saied's vision is fully consistent with the Charter of the United Nations and the founding values of the Group of 77 and China," he added, according to the same statement.

Chaired by the Republic of Guinea, the meeting was attended by Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, Abdullah Shahid, President of the UN General Assembly, and foreign ministers of the "Group of 77 and China".