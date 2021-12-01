South Africa: 'Clash' Between Police and Soldiers Revealed As Killer Car Theft Syndicates Run Rampant

29 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daily Maverick Reporters

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) are both probing a 14 September 2021 incident in which SANDF members shot at SAPS members who were pursuing cross-border car thieves near the Mozambican border.

Information about these separate investigations emerged during Daily Maverick's own investigation - and raises red flags in the war against cross-border vehicle smuggling.

The September 14 skirmish is the latest in an alleged clash between the SAPS and the SANDF, who have kept the other incidents out of the public eye.

The tensions arose from the accusation made by both parties that the other is aiding and abetting cross-border crime syndicates.

On the night of Tuesday, 14 September 2021, Detective Constable MH Mthembu and Sergeant VJ Maphanga were driving a clearly marked police vehicle, following the tracks of a stolen vehicle near the border in Gazini. They came under fire from SANDF members guarding the border.

A bullet grazed Maphanga's skull, from which fragments were removed in hospital.

The police van was damaged and had to be taken by tow truck to the police garage in Jozini. It has not been repaired.

A case of attempted murder was opened at...

