Zimbabwe: Kapenta Decline Triggers Domestic Violence

The decline in fish catches including Kapenta over the last few months in Lake Kariba has triggered cases of domestic violence as incomes plummet.

Fishermen's incomes are determined by the level of catches. The resultant decline in has put husbands at loggerheads with their wives.

The future sustainability of the Kapenta fishing industry in Lake Kariba is hanging in the balance following a 400 percent decline in catches and high operational costs from a peak recorded in 1999.

Speaking during an ongoing tour of several projects being supported by the National Aids Council (NAC) in Mashonaland West province, men's support group in Kariba Ward 6's male mobiliser Mrs Asmin Chikukwa said the decline in the fishing industry had implications in households.

"We currently have challenges arising from a decline in Kapenta and bream catches which has resulted in domestic violence cases," said Mrs Chikukwa.

"We are receiving a lot of reports from husbands that say they are being attacked by their wives who question the sudden decline in incomes. Catches are low and take-home incomes have gone down."

There has been a progressive decline in catches over the last 20 years which has seen some companies closing and workers losing their jobs.

Poaching and overexploitation of the resource have been cited as leading to the decline in catches.