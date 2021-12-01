Namibia: Miss Namibia's National Costume Revealed

The reveal by the Miss Namibia organisation of Miss Namibia 2021 Chelsi Shikongo's national costume took place on Tuesday evening on social media.

Shikongo is currently in Jerusalem, Israel before the Miss Universe pageant takes place in Eilat on 12 December.

The national costume designers are The Snow White Project, Anna Ward Shilongo, Synedgy, Jolene Visser and Bettina Thomas Couture Hats.

The costume took more than six artisans over 150 hours to create.

Managing director of the Miss Namibia pageant Conny Maritz says Shikongo's national costume is titled 'Child of Salt and Soil'.

"Chelsi's hometown, Walvis Bay sports the largest solar sea salt company in sub-saharan Africa. Her national costume is an ode to the beautiful hues of pink salt pans and their well-loved flamingos.

"With detailing of the salt crystals, chiffon fabrics to represent the water of the pans and fine detailing of Oshiwambo fabric - a pink striped cotton fabric worn by the Aavambo people from which Chelsi has her heritage, this pink costume embodies Namibia's culture, nature and infrastructure and its hard-working people," Maritz says.