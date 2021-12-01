Namibia: Miss Namibia's National Costume Revealed

1 December 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Rinelda Mouton

The reveal by the Miss Namibia organisation of Miss Namibia 2021 Chelsi Shikongo's national costume took place on Tuesday evening on social media.

Shikongo is currently in Jerusalem, Israel before the Miss Universe pageant takes place in Eilat on 12 December.

The national costume designers are The Snow White Project, Anna Ward Shilongo, Synedgy, Jolene Visser and Bettina Thomas Couture Hats.

The costume took more than six artisans over 150 hours to create.

Managing director of the Miss Namibia pageant Conny Maritz says Shikongo's national costume is titled 'Child of Salt and Soil'.

"Chelsi's hometown, Walvis Bay sports the largest solar sea salt company in sub-saharan Africa. Her national costume is an ode to the beautiful hues of pink salt pans and their well-loved flamingos.

"With detailing of the salt crystals, chiffon fabrics to represent the water of the pans and fine detailing of Oshiwambo fabric - a pink striped cotton fabric worn by the Aavambo people from which Chelsi has her heritage, this pink costume embodies Namibia's culture, nature and infrastructure and its hard-working people," Maritz says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X