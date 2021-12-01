Ghana: Minister Inducted As Fellow of Ghana Institute of Planners

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has been inducted as a fellow of the Ghana Institute of Planners (GIP) at a ceremony in Accra, yesterday.

The induction was performed for the minister, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for BantamaConstituency, in the Ashanti Region, as part of the 50th Annual General Conference and Meeting of the institute.

A citation read for MrAsenso-Boakye, described him as a professional planner,who had over the years exhibited diverse knowledge and expertise in the field of planning.

"As a public servant with diverse expertise and experience in the areas of development planning, public policy and administration, Mr Asenso-Boakye has excelled in his chosen career and brought dignity and respect to the noble profession of planning," it said.

The GIP acknowledged the minister's dedication, consistency and selflessness in his service to Ghana as well as his efforts in transforming the housing and construction sector.

MrAsenso-Boakyeobserved that although planning was an essential part of the country's development agenda, little was known about the area.

He gave the assurance that his ministry would support the institute to remain relevant in the country's infrastructural development.