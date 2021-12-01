Ghana: Man Allegedly Murders Girlfriend

A woman believed to be in her early 30s has allegedly been murdered by her boyfriend at Atwima-Koforidua in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region.

Juliana Kyerewaa Darko, a bread seller, at Kumasi Adum, reportedly died on Thursday, but the body was found in an almost decomposed state, last Saturday.

Speaking on Kumasi based OTEC FM, yesterday, the landlord to the deceased, Samuel Adu, disclosed that the body of the woman was found in her room three days after the boyfriend (yet to be identified) who had earlier visited her, left the compound.

Mr Adu said that the suspect, a regular visitor of the deceased, had been with her for about three days prior to the death of the tenant.

"He came to see her and spent some time with her as usual and so we did not think of any foul play. I saw the man leaving our house early Thursday morning but never suspected something bad had happened to our tenant".

Mr Adu explained that after about three days when the tenant could not be found in the house, neighbours checked her room, which was initially locked from outside.

He stated that residents perceived a bad stench, which they initially mistook for that of a dead mouse emanating from the deceased's room.

According to Mr Adu, police were immediately invited to the scene and forcefully opened the door only to discover that the woman had died.

He said that bloodstains were seen on the woman's bed with one of her hands twisted in what they suspected as a struggle between the victim and her assailant.

The body has been conveyed to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for investigation.