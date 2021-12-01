Zimbabwe: Former Zesa Bosses' Trial Starts

1 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

The trial of former Zesa Holdings chief executive officer Joshua Chifamba and two other senior officials on allegations of appointing a city law firm as debt collectors without the power utility company's board approval has today opened at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Chifamba is jointly appearing with Zesa Holdings company secretary Saidi Sangula and corporate manager Garikai Murambiwa on criminal abuse of office as public officers' charges.

The trio denied the charges when they appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro.

