Tanzania: Vanessa Mdee Celebrates Bae On His Birthday

1 December 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Vanessa Mdee has celebrated her fiancé's, Rotimi Akinosho, birthday in a heart-warming message.

The songbird, via a message on Instagram, noted that doing life with her better half was the greatest gift of all.

"Happy birthday to my best friend, my life partner, my baby daddy (Oooooh I can actually say that), you make it all make sense. GOD BLESS YOU. Happy birthday baby Welcome to your JESUS year," the post read.

The I do hit maker engaged the Tanzanian songwriter last year and the couple was blessed with a baby in September.

The couple has also released songs in which she stars as a video vixen.

In the Love Somebody hit, Rotimi declares how good it feels to love somebody while dedicating the song to Vanessa.

On their socials, the love birds have been serving as couple goals while not shying away from posting each other and proclaiming their love for each other.

