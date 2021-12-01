Liberia: Rep. Domah Wants Thorough Review of MDA With Arcelormittal Before Ratification

Nimba County Electoral District Seven Representative Roger Domah wants a thorough review of the new Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) between the Liberian Government and ArcelorMittal Liberia Limited.

Recently the world steel giant company and the Liberian Government entered into a new agreement in the tone of US$800million. The company is currently operating in three of Liberia's 15 counties, including Nimba (Mining site), Bong (passage) and Grand Bassa (Port).

The three counties are benefiting an annual financial benefit of US$3million with Nimba earning US$1.5million, Bong US$500,000 and Grand Bassa US$1million respectively.

ArcleorMittal signed a 25-year Mineral Development Agreement with the Liberian Government in 2006. The first 15years will elapse soon and the company and the government, through the Executive Branch, have signed a new MDA amounting to US$800million and before members of the Legislature for ratification.

However, since the signing of the new MDA, there have been concerns from all quarters, especially operational counties alleging the lack of actual positive impacts of the company in their areas.

Citizens of Nimba, Grand Bassa and Bong Counties have written their respective legislative caucuses to properly scrutinize, adhere to their concerns before the ratification of the new MDA.

The previous agreement carries stringent conditions regarding sustainable development and economic, social and environmental investment.

It is aimed at ensuring that, while foreign companies are able to generate a profit from their investment in the extraction of Liberia's resources, the country and its citizens benefit as well.

The agreement also includes commitments to infrastructure development, environmental protection and an overall guiding principle of uplifting Liberia and her people.

The company is also required to establish and maintain medical and education facilities in areas of operation, to serve employees, their families and the broader community and to prioritize the employment and development of local Liberians.

However, addressing Legislative reporters on Tuesday in Monrovia, Representative Domah alleged that most of these issues have not been addressed by the company.

Rep. Domah wants these issues to be addressed and specific commitments made by the company before the ratification of the new agreement. The new agreement is before the Legislature for ratification, but Representative Domah wants the company to make specific commitments.

"All of these concerns are genuine and you cannot go into agreement and do something different. The working environments are deplorable. Housing units are not correct," he said.

Speaking further, he called on his colleagues to ensure that the right things are done in the interest of the Liberian people.

He said "They are carrying iron ore 24 hours. The citizens' concerns are genuine because they are raising land rental fees in the new Mineral Development Agreement. The railroad and other commitments made previously must be looked at first. Besides, the expatriates are racist and our citizens continue to cry from them. The company is also doing summary dismissal and they must clearly spell out the specific commitments in the new MDA."

The Nimba County Electoral District seven lawmaker further lamented that despite the extraction of huge iron ores from the country, the company is not developing and adhering to key commitments made.

"I was part of the assessment visit to the company's site in Yekepa. The hospital is poor with medication. As responsible leaders, we need to think about our people. But there are rooms for dialogue and we are not here to scare away investors, but we want concrete commitments before the ratification of the agreement," he said.

The Unity Party stalwart further said "We are hoping that our friends will be nationalistic. We have already made our presentation regarding our concerns and national leaders shouldn't be insensitive."