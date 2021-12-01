Liberia: CDC Dissolves County Leadership Structure Nationwide Following Dismal Performance in Just-Ended By-Elections

Monrovia — The Chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has disclosed plan by the party to reform its leadership structure in all counties with the exception of Grand Kru and Montserrado County following the party's dismal performance in the recent by-election.

According to Morlu, this restructure will affect all local national executive committees pending national convention and the interim structures will be put in place in coming days.

This is second time since the establishment of the CDC to have undergone restructuring; the first was in 2012, following its defeat to the former ruling Unity Party.

According to Morlu, the restructuring is intended to bring new ideas, new methodologies and a forceful energy to the process.

He said during a press conference over the weekend that the CDC national leadership is not taking the impending 2023 Legislative and Presidential elections lightly.

The CDC's chairman stated that every individual, zonal head and the entire membership of the CDC is working around the clock for the reelection of President Weah and the CDC win more legislative seats during these elections.

"President Weah 12 years of leadership is cast in stone so, our option is restructuring, rebranding, total engagement with the people," he said.

Morlu also promised to constructively engage and detail the developmental gains of the President to Liberians rather than criticizing the opposition community.

"Our government through our first partisan have done more that needs to be said then talking about opposition here. We will talk about developmental gains creating the necessary argument for reelection then badmouthing the opposition," he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling establishment has launched its nationwide Identification Card exercise with the encouragement of partisans to take advantage of the process.

Morlu stressed that the ID card exercise is intended to establish the numerical strength of the party throughout the country. "Identification exercise will give us numerical statistics on county, electoral districts, zonal level of places that need improvement ahead of the 2023 presidential race," he said.