Liberia: Friends of Jeffery Tomah Distributes Over 75 Cartoons of Copybooks in Mont. County District 3

Monrovia — On November 15, 2021, the Friends of Jeffery Tomah visited several learning institutions in District #3, Montserrado County to welcome students of the district back to school by sharing copybooks to them.

Speaking to reporters Monday Morning during the distribution the National chairman of the Friends of Jeffery Tomah, Mr. Roland B. Gontee disclosed that the distribution was the friendship own way of identifying with students in the district.

According to Mr. Gontee, the Executive Director of the group who is currently based in the United States of America Hon. Jeffery Tomah believes in assisting the common people.

He noted that it was from said background that the Executive Director of the Friends of Tomah decided to help over one thousand students within District #3, Montserrado County, with copybooks which according to him is to motivate students to get back to school after the hit of the Corona Virus that never spare any sector of the country.

Mr. Gontee speaking to journalists on one of the campuses that benefited from the copybook distribution, Billical Christian Institute situated in the Wood camp Community in Paynesville city, District #3, Montserrado County, said he was overwhelmed with the turnout of students from all sections of the school to receive the copybooks provided by the Friends of Jeffery Tomah.

"Later did I know that there are parents within our district that are not even able to purchase copybooks for their children due to the hardship that has presently engulf the country and its people under the administration of President George Weah a football legend turned politician".

Speaking further the National Chairman of the Friends of Tomah disclosed that his executive Director Jeffery Tomah who has passion for children shared tears when he saw students from the ABC class celebrating for receiving the copybooks.

Mr. Gontee told reporters that the Friends of Tomah has undertaking several interventions in District #3 Montserrado County for the past 14 years in different areas of development.

The Friends of Tomah National Chairman named the distributions of armed chairs, building of the then Coal Field Market in red light, the distributions of rice during the Covid -19, paying of students fees in several learning institutions as some of the major interventions of the friends of Jeffery Tomah in District #3 Montserrado County.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries in the Cookspoon Hill community on the Pipeline road in Paynesville, the chairman of the community Mr. Nowon thanked the Friends of Jeffery Tomah for putting smiles on the faces of the school going populations in the area.

Mr. Nowon recounted some of the intervention of the Friends of Tomah through its Executive Director Mr. Jeffery Tomah, noting that the Cookspoon Hill Community where Mr. Tomah has one of his biggest investment in Liberia benefited from the rice distribution during the Covid-19 when Liberians were finding it difficult to find food for themselves.

The Cookspoon Community Chairman used the occasion to challenge other well-meaning Liberians in the diaspora to follow the good examples of Mr. Jeffery Tomah by identifying with their various communities in times of need.

Speaking at the Dr. Henry Reeves School situated around the Daniel Chea Junction along the pipeline Road in Paynesville, the students extended thanks and appreciation to the Executive Director through the friendship for the kind gesture.

They noted that the distribution of the copybooks saved their parents from the worries of purchasing exercise books for them for the academic year 2021/2022.

The Friends of Jeffery Tomah has been in existence for the past 14 years and has been impacting the lives of many Liberians in the area of education, Market buildings, financial aid, and the distribution of food items amongst many other things in and out of district #3 in Paynesville Montserrado County.