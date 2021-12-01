Malawi: NPC Launches 10-Year Strategic Plan

The National Planning Commission (NPC) on Tuesday 30 November 2021, launched a 10-year strategic plan for the period 2021- 2030.

According to the Director-General of the NPC, Thomas Munthali, this is the first strategic plan since its establishment three years ago.

"The National Planning Commission was established through an Act of Parliament in 2017 with two main mandates: to coordinate the crafting of the country's long and medium-term development plans; and overseeing their implementation," he said.

On 19 January 2021, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera launched the Malawi 2063 which marked the beginning of Malawi's 43-year journey to an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant upper-middle class economy and industrialised nation.

The President and Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima followed the launch virtually, while Minister of Trade, Sosten Gwengwe, attended physically.