Malawi: FDH Bank in Climate Change Fight Featured

1 December 2021
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Bernard Kankhono

Lack of follow-up and care to the trees which are planted yearly during the tree planting season is said to be frustrating efforts that are aimed at restoring nature in the country.

Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM) made the revelations when FDH Bank PLC donated 20,000 tree seedlings to both WESM and Blantyre Synod of the CCAP Church.

Speaking after donating to the two institutions, Ronald Chimchere, FDH Bank's Senior Marketing Manager, says the donation is part of its drive in championing environmental sustainability through the planting of 1 million trees in its 'Be Green Smart Initiative' by 2024.

WESM Environmental Education Manager, Osward Bonongwe, said that he was delighted that the corporate world is now opening up in taking positive actions in tackling climate change which has affected the country.

Currently, the Bank and the Department of Forestry have commenced an afforestation initiative on Chingale Hill in Zomba as a way of restoring the hill which is currently bare due to deforestation.

