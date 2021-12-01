Zimbabwe: Man Dupes Employer

1 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)

A Corporate Copiers employee appeared in court yesterday on allegations of duping his employer of $115 600 after rendering services to its customers through his own company.

Abisha Benny Chiminya appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with concealing a transaction from a principal.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him to December 7 on $5000 bail.

Mr Anesu Chirenje alleges that sometime in October this year Chiminya was tasked to give quotations to various clients, who were asking for services from Corporate Copiers.

On October 17 Chiminya was sent to Russel Primary School where he gave two quotations- one for Corporate Copiers and the other one for C-Tech Solutions.

The quotation for C-Tech was cheaper than that of Corporate Copiers, his employer.

Chiminya allegedly went on to do the job at Russell Primary School without his employer's knowledge and he was paid for the services.

He was also allegedly sent to other clients with quotations by his employer and he continued to give cheaper quotations for C-Tech Solutions, do the jobs without his employer's knowledge and get paid.

Chiminya's actions were later discovered leading to his arrest.

