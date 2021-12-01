Zimbabwe: Pipeline Bill Principles Approved

1 December 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

Cabinet has approved principles to the Pipeline Amendment Bill which seek to provide for the protection of the fuel pipeline and the environment thereby guaranteeing consistent fuel supplies.

The Pipeline Act among other issues authorise the Minister to grant authority for the construction and operation of pipelines for the conveyance of goods within Zimbabwe, confer and impose certain rights, powers to an appropriate person authority for the construction and operation of such a pipeline is granted.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa while delivering the 41st Post-Cabinet briefing.

She said the proposed amendments were presented by Energy and Power Development Minister Zhemu Soda.

Some of the salient features of the Bill is to amend Section 6(1) to prohibit any excavation or digging with the vicinity of a pipeline.

"In more detail the proposed amendments are as follows: Section 6(1) will be amended to include any excavation works, any form of digging, ploughing or cultivation, alterations, improvements, blasting or any other activities which are not related to maintenance of the pipeline in the land around the pipeline reserve within a distance of 105 metres on either side of the centre of the pipeline reserve," she said.

