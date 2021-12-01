Zimbabwe: U.S.$1m Fraud Trial Hits Snag

Court Correspondent

The trial of builder George Katsimberis, who is facing allegations of defrauding a local land developer of close to US$1 million has hit another setback after his new lawyers requested for transcripts of previous court proceedings.

Katsimberis was recently dumped by his lawyer and MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti.

The trial had been postponed several times at the instigation of Biti.

Katsembiris allegedly duped a local property developer of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Borrowdale Harare.

The new lawyers Charles Warara and Mr Harrison Nkomo told the court that they wanted the State to furnish them with three transcripts of the previous court proceedings on this matter to enable them to prepare their defence. Katsimberis recently had his application for exception dismissed.

During the previous court hearing the defence applied for time to familiarise themselves with the matter.

Harare magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi deferred the matter to December 16 for trial commencement.

The court heard that after signing agreement Katsimberis built the showroom without an approved Harare City Council plan and did not use recommended construction material.