Kenya: KoT Reacts to Mwendwa 'Resignation'

Kenyans have shared varied reactions after Nick Mwendwa announced he'd left his role as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president.

The troubled Mwendwa, in a letter, addressed to the federation's National Executive Committee (NEC) and dated November 29, explained he'd had elected to transfer the functions of FKF president to his Deputy Doris Petra.

The embattled football boss cited frequent arrests and detention by the police as the chief reason for his decision. He is currently battling graft charges at the Anti-corruption court in Nairobi.

"In light of the foregoing, specifically the arrests and detention, which have adversely affected my family and personal business and whilst I'm confident of being cleared of any wrongdoing in the end, I have today, in accordance with Article 42 (8) of the FKF constitution asked my vice president madam Doris Petra to assume all functions of the president," explained Mwendwa.

But then, legal issues are bound to arise from this communique considering Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed recently disbanded FKF in accordance with the Sports Act.

Mwendwa's letter appointing Petra as president comes hours after he was charged in court with four counts of fraud, and released on a Sh10 million bail.

He is reported to have walked to freedom at about 7:30pm on Tuesday having been further slapped with stringent bail terms, including depositing his passport in court, not accessing the FKF office, plus not offering media interviews in relation to this case for the duration of the case.

Doris Petra to be Kenya's first ever Female President of the football federation as current boss Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa resigns. pic.twitter.com/03vxbvuNRK

-- Abdinoor Aden™ (@Abdynoor) November 30, 2021

#Nickmwendwa it has been a rollercoaster!

-- Ali Kauleni Hassan (@alikauleni) November 30, 2021

It is my hope that Nick Mwendwa's resignation does not spell the end of his court cases. He might have been forced to resign, and in return, the government drops the charges that he is facing.

This country needs 1 example of what can happen to those who embezzle public funds.

-- Author Sakwah Ongoma (@CSakwah) November 30, 2021