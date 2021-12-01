Kenya: Lillian Nganga, Akothee Back Diana Marua's Music Career

1 December 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Former Machakos first lady Lilian Nganga has defended aspiring musician Diana Marua after her first song received harsh criticism.

Nganga, on her Instagram page, urged Marua to believe in herself as she embarks on her new career.

"Each of us can be anything we want to be. Diana Marua is all that you can be. All of it," Nganga, who is dating Juliani, a musician, explained.

Marua also received a shoulder of support from singer Akothee, real name Esther Akothee.

"Shoot your shot, the attire she wore is the best. Mine would be a bit shorter with half of my breasts out. Music is for the eyes and ears, people see and listen to music. I was only taught to clap at others when they are winning," she opined.

Marua, wife to Kelvin Kioko aka Bahati who also is a successful musician, released her first song titled Hatutaachana tu on Monday. The track has received mixed reactions from Kenyans online with a majority appearing critical.

In the song, Marua sings about her successful marriage amidst claims that she would part ways with her husband former gospel singer Bahati.

The song she says is her own composition and is a response to one of her husband's song titled "Mtaachana tu".

She further claims that there I more to come as she has already composed other songs that will soon be released.

