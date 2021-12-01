Namibia: Gun Control Back in Spotlight

Walvis Bay — Deputy police chief Joseph Shikongo has raised concern over delays in the implementation of recommendations of arms control, management and disarmament in the country.

According to Shikongo, there have been unnecessary delays in providing feedback to Cabinet directives on the implementation of these instruments and mechanisms due to lack of coordination and sharing of information.

Shikongo was speaking on Monday at the opening of the three-day workshop on assessment of the implementation of relevant national, regional and international instruments and mechanisms on arms control management and disarmament at Walvis Bay.

Arms control aims to limit the number of weapons and regulate their use, while disarmament, on the other hand, seeks the elimination of the entire weapon system categories, as the spread of weapons of mass destruction poses a serious threat to international security.

According to Shikongo, there is a correlation between the uncontrolled spread of small arms and light weapons ammunition, explosives, chemical terrorism, human rights violations and organised crime such as armed robberies.

"As you know, small arms and light weapons have a negative impact on human security and [it] is a major concern for our national security and socio-economic development.

Similarly, biological, chemical, nuclear and radiological materials can be converted into weapons of mass destruction once they fall in the wrong hands," Shikongo explained.

He told workshop participants to deliberate on this matter and further make appropriate recommendations on how to address the issue and other anomalies going forward.

"Therefore, this workshop should interrogate key instruments on arms control and strategise on the best ways Namibia can effectively prevent, combat and eradicate the illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons and their consequences.