Namibia: Impalila Added to Trusted Travel Platform

Impalila Island on the eastern tip of Namibia has been officially added to the trusted travel platform, a system designed to verify and authenticate Covid-19 test results.

Government through the health ministry announced the launch of the trusted travel system in the country recently, which means passengers intending to travel to Namibia are expected to visit any of the trusted travel accredited laboratories for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 test. "The transition period has been extended from 1 December 2021 to 15 January 2022 to allow for a smooth transition, especially given many anticipated travels during the festive season," shared health ministry executive director Ben Nangombe.

The system is used for verification and authentication of Covid-19 test results based on a collaborative effort across a network of participating Covid-19 testing laboratories and port health authorities.

Nangombe said after 15 January 2022, only Covid-19 certificates obtained on the trusted travel platform or verified on the global haven system will be valid for exit or entry into Namibia at the Impalila Island border post.

This platform allows for the detection of counterfeit test results and enhances cross-border collaboration and confidence in Covid-19 results originating from other countries.

Furthermore, it provides updated information on entry requirements and travel restrictions for participating member states.

"The ministry appreciates the cooperation and input received from the public and concerned industries in perfecting the TT system as an intervention to curb potential importation of positive Copvid-19 cases in Namibia," said Nangombe.

The trusted travel platform will be available for use at Oshikango, Walvis Bay International Airport, Walvis Bay harbour, Omahenene, Hosea Kutako International Airport, Muhembo, Katima Mulilo, Ngoma, Lüderitz, Ariamsvlei, Noordoewer and Trans-Kalahari Border posts.