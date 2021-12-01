Namibia: Ioma Gets Learning Material Donation

Many rural schools in the Zambezi region are still faced with several challenges when it comes to teaching and learning, and Ioma Combined School in the Katima Rural constituency is no exception.

These challenges range from the lack of learning materials like textbooks, exercise books and internet connectivity.

However, some of these challenges will be a thing of the past after FNB Namibia donated learning and teaching materials worth N$100 000.

The donation was acquired through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, with the help of school patron Unam's vice chancellor professor Kenneth Matengu.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, FNB Katima branch manager Reagan Kwala said their aim is to build a world where every individual can grow and contribute solutions by giving back to the community.

He added that it is therefore important to make an effort to close the gap between rural schools and developed schools, in order to ensure equal and sustainable education.

"Every learner and student has a right to thrive, and it is our duty as a community-village to ensure that it happens," said Kwala.

The donated materials include two copy machines, a printer, eight laptops and sports gear for both netball and soccer.

According to Matengu, the donation will go a long way in ensuring that quality education takes place at the school.

"The donated laptops will be stored in each classroom and each class will have a projector and a projection screen in the form of a smart board. We are going to replace the chalkboards, " he said.

He further urged teachers and parents to ensure that the materials are put to good use.

"We have also considered that education is the development of all human beings, so we considered the sports kit as well, so that those who are talented in sports or athletics can develop themselves," said Matengu.

Matengu, who also hails from the area, said that he came from a poor background, but he made sure that he took his education seriously.

"Never use your parents' economic situation as an excuse for not doing well at school. Use this opportunity to work hard," advised Matengu.