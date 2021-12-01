Namibia: BoN Donates Medical Essentials to Omusati

1 December 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) recently donated medical equipment worth about N$500 000 to the Omusati regional health directorate.

The bank's director of payment and settlement system, Barbara Dreyer, said Covid-19 has put an extraordinary and unprecedented burden on Namibia's healthcare system. "It has challenged its capacity and triggered shortages of life-saving medications and medical equipment," said Dreyer.

She stated the Bank of Namibia donated the equipment to Omusati region as part of its N$11 million donation pledge to the ministry of health.

"The donation is composed of essential medical equipment as well as the construction of an oxygen generating plant in the Zambezi region and refilling of an already existing plant at Rehoboth," she added. Dreyer said the BoN, stands in solidarity with the Namibian nation in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The donated equipment include 16 vital signs monitors, oxygen concentrators, MVA immune boosters, six oxygen nasal cannula and two humidifier bottles.

Acting regional senior medical officer Haziel Pindukai Masevere expressed gratitude for the central bank's unwavering support.

"As the ministry, we are very thankful and happy for the donation and to be associated with the Bank of Namibia.

"The word thank you is not big enough to express our gratitude," he said. He further said Covid-19 remains a threat and every support and assistance will go a long way in helping to fight the virulent pandemic.

