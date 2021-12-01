Namibia: 'I Still Love Him'

1 December 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe and Nomhle Kangootui

Former Mr Gay Namibia Wendelinus Hamutenya (41) says he still loves his husband even though he does not condone his actions.

This was after he was allegedly assaulted by his spouse on Monday.

Hamutenya was admitted to the Katutura Immediate Hospital in Windhoek after he allegedly sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest and arm during an incident at Freedom Square in Katutura.

According to a police report, Hamutenya's husband was arrested and is being detained at Wanaheda Police Station.

A case of attempted murder was opened, the report states.

Hamutenya, who was Mr Gay Namibia 2011/12, said his husband, whom he still loves, attacked him because he was jealous.

He said gender-based violence (GBV) is common in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and others (LGBTQI+) community, but is not often talked about.

"They do not report these incidents because they feel the law does not protect them enough to open GBV cases against their partners," he says.

Hamutenya says the community finds it hard to obtain protection orders against violent partners, due to the nature of their relationships.

He says they rather do not talk about it as they fear the authorities would simply ignore them.

Intersectional Gender Justice activist Ndiilokelwa Nthengwe says the government should not have removed the protection of the LGBTQI+ community from Namibia's laws.

"They should have recognised the dignity and vulnerability of a minority community," Nthengwe says.

