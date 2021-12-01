Namibia: Swakop Councillors Retain Positions

Swakopmund — The Swakopmund council remains unchanged after all current councillors were re-elected in their current positions yesterday.

Councillors re-elected Independent Patriots for Change's Louisa Kativa to serve for another term as mayor, while United Democratic Front councillor David Am-!Gabeb will continue as deputy mayor.

Swakopmund Residents Association long serving councillor Wilfried Groenewald will remain chairperson of the management committee, deputised by Claus-Werner Goldbeck (IPC), while Blasius Goraseb (LPM), Petrus Shimhanda (IPC) and Matthias Henrichsen (SRA) serve as additional members of the management committee.

Swapo councillors Suamma Kautondokwa, Erkkie Shitana and Heinrich Hafeni Nghidipaya will serve as ordinary council members. Speaking during her swearing-in ceremony, Kativa said that her council will continue to focus on meeting the needs of the residents and visitors in every manner they can.

"We will align ourselves with the vision of promoting future development that will benefit the Swakopmund community in economic, human and issues that promote transformation and social unity, housing, infrastructure, and basic services among others, "she said.

Kativa explained Swakopmund has adopted the smart city vision as a way of fast-tracking service delivery to the community. She added that this will assist the municipality to become a tourism incentive industrial zone and tertiary education hub.

"Together with the management, we pledge our leadership support and guidance to ensure that our people are well served. The objective is to care, serve and make our people feel the sense of belonging to this municipality."